Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 4.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.30. 369,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,687,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

