Mackay Shields LLC Buys 65,011 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.95. 397,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.15. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

