Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BNY remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Tuesday. 11,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

