Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,812 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 463,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 425,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,071. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.