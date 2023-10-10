Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 21,892 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGIC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $529.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

