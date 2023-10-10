Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.06

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $568.02 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

