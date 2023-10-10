Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,951. The firm has a market cap of $376.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.