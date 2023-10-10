MasterCraft Boat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,255 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 45,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.