Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $7.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,612,246 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

