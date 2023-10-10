McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.11. 412,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $454.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

