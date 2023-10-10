MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.33

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.33 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 65988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get MDA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDA

MDA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.04.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that MDA Ltd. will post 0.5019489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MDA

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.