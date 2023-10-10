Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.70

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Medicure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of C$5.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.1261128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

