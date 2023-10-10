Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 3,927,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,232. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

