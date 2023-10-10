Michael E. Gioja Sells 41,329 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. 2,029,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

