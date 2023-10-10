Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 8.6% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 623,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,295,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Microvast Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 313,009 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $632,278.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Microvast by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 1,107.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Further Reading

