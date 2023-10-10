Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard Sells 333,334 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

