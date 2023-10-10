Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard Sells 333,334 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mission Produce Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.