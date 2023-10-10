Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.51

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 169826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.