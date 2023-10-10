Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,105 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 29,860,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,621,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

