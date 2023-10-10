Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 5,272,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

