Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 4,310,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,579. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

