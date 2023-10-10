Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 515 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.57. 27,753,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,489,895. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.67 and a 200-day moving average of $353.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

