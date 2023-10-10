Morgan Stanley Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $90.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 143,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,803. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.