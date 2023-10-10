National Bank Financial Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$105.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.91.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.0706522 earnings per share for the current year.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
