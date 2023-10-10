Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 2,122,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,704,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -242.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Neogen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

