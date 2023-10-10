NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 7.9%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 285,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 969,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,197,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,137,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.