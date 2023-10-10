Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 228,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 563,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,859.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 101,158 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 122.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.