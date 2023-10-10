NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Up 9%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45. 3,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 72,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 869,565 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

