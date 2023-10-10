NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Major Shareholder Nextera Energy Inc Purchases 3,097,524 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 69,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

