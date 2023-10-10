NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.55

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 12909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
