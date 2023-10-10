Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.09. 765,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.50. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

