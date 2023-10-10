Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Booking by 16.9% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

BKNG traded up $38.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,047.93. 138,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,829.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

