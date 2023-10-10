Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. 763,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,478. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

