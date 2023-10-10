Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $280.99. The stock had a trading volume of 539,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,951. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.80. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

