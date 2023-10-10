Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,663 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

