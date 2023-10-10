Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,821 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1 %

HUBB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.19. The company had a trading volume of 201,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.65 and a 200-day moving average of $295.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

