Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 2,276 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.87. 202,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

