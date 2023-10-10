Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 5,147 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,814. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

