Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.78. 1,346,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,300. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.