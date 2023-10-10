Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.66. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1,960,649 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

