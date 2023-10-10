Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 18.9%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 644,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 74,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 price target on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

About Noram Lithium

The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Featured Articles

