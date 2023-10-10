Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,608 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT remained flat at $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 636,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

