Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,608 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NAT
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.
Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.