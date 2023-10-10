North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,776 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

DFSI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.