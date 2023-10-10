North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 11,801 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 23.0% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after acquiring an additional 788,683 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,977. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

