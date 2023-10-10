North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.