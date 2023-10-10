North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $854,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 78,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,124. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.