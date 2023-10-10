North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $961,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,665 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 442,065 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 199,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 604,432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 36,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,993. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

