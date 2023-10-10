North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. 96,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

