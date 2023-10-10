NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.32

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 137813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.55.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

