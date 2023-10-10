NorthWestern (NWE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) recently:

10/10/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $41.00.

10/5/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NWE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 405,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

