Norwood Financial Corp Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

INTC opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

